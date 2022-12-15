UP Man Jumps In Front Of Train After Getting Publicly Beaten Up For Rs 20

In the 48 seconds video, the man can be seen coming out from a crowd and onto the railway tracks as the train approaches toward him.

Suicide Caught On Camera: A gut-wrenching video is doing rounds on social media where a man, after reportedly being thrashed over 20 Rs in front of a shop, jumped in front of a train in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. The video of the suicide has been caught on camera. In the 48 seconds video, the man can be seen coming out from a crowd and onto the railway tracks as the train approaches toward him. In a matter of seconds, the man can be seen being run over by the train as the crowd watches the whole incident.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Salim. The incident took place on Sunday (Dec 10). As per the report by Navbharat Times, the police have registered a case against all the seven accused under IPC sections 147, 323 and 306 and have launched manhunt.

— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 15, 2022

The police in a statement stated the post-mortem of the body is being carried out and further confirmed that the 35-year-old victim was beaten up by the shopkeeper and his relatives. The police further added that according to the shopkeeper, Salim was stealing for which he was beaten after which Saleem fled and jumped in front of the train.



