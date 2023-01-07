UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round 2 Schedule Out For BDS Course; Check Merit List Release Date Here News

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling at upneet.gov.in: The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced on January 11/January 12, 2023.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the second mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) counselling for BDS courses. As per the schedule, the mop-up round 2 registration for BDS courses will close today, January 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.

The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced on January 11/January 12, 2023. Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 to participate in the BDS counselling 2022.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Second Mop Up Round Schedule For BDS Course Online registration begins January 6, 2023 from 11 am to 2 pm of January 7, 2023 Last date to pay the registration fee 11 am of January 6, 2023 to 6 pm of January 7, 2023 Last date to pay the security fee January 6, 2023(11:00 AM) to January 7, 2023 Document verification By January 7, 2023 Tentative date of merit list January 7 or January 8, 2023 Online choice-filling January 9, 2023(11:00 AM) to January 11, 2023(10 AM) Seat allotment result January 11 or January 12 Downloading of allotment letter and commencement of admission January 12, 2023 to January 14, 2023 How to Download UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Second Mop up Round Allotment List? Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP at upneet.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UP NEET UG-2022 Second MOPUP – ROUND Allotment Result.”

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Your UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Second Mop up round allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference. To recall, candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the first, second, mop-up, and extended mop-up round of UP NEET UG 2022 counselling will be allowed to participate in the second mop-up round. For more details on NEET UG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of upneet.gov.in.



