UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round 2 Schedule Out For BDS Course; Check Merit List Release Date Here News

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round 2 Schedule Out For BDS Course; Check Merit List Release Date Here
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the second mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) counselling for BDS courses. As per the schedule, the mop-up round 2 registration for BDS courses will close today, January 7, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.
The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced on January 11/January 12, 2023. Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 to participate in the BDS counselling 2022.
