UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Underway; Heres How to Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has already started the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling registration. Eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will hold the counselling process for 85 per cent state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule: Check Detail Schedule Here