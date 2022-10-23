UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Underway; Heres How to Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has already started the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling registration. Eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will hold the counselling process for 85 per cent state’s quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.Also Read – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Accountancy Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule: Check Detail Schedule Here
HOW TO REGISTER FOR UP NEET UG COUNSELLING 2022?
- Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
- On the homepage, look for the Registration link.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload all the required documents,
- Pay the counselling fees and submit the application form.
- Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till October 28. The state merit list will be published on October 29. The final allotment result will be declared on November 4 or 5, 2022. Candidates are avised to go through the official website for the latest updates.