UP Police tweet came after the Argentine captain scored the first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

UP Police Takes Messi Help To Warn Law Offenders

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police takes Lionel Messi’s help to warn the law offenders of the state. UP Police tweet came after the Argentine captain scored the first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the game in the first half as the goalkeeper dove to his right, Messi made a quick run to the penalty spot and calmly shot the ball into the left corner, and that’s how the Argentine skipper scored the first goal.

Soon after Messi’s goal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France, Uttar Pradesh police shared a tweet for offenders and the tweet got viral:

“Messi(ng) up with traffic laws can lead to a self goal. Follow the goal post of #roadsafety!” said UP Police in the tweet.

At this point in time, both teams are playing on two points.



