‘UP Produces Brahmos Missiles Now, Earlier It Used To Produce Desi Katta,’ Amit Shah Praises Yogi Government In UP

“Ek zamane mai ye UP mein desi katte bante the, aaj UP mai Brahmos missiles aur tope ke gole ban rahe hai,” Amit Shah said, while addressing a rally in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Ballia: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that the state that used to earlier produce country-made firearms now manufactures Brahmos missiles and cannonballs.

While addressing a rally in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah said, “Ek zamane mai ye UP mein desi katte bante the, aaj UP mai Brahmos missiles aur tope ke gole ban rahe hai.” He further added that UP CM Yogi has disciplined mafia in the state by hanging them upside down. “CM Yogi ji ne mafiao ko ulta latkakar seeda karne ka kaam kia.”

Amit Shah was full of praise for the Yogi-led government when it came to take disciplinary actions against the miscreants. He claimed that now no one in the entire state dares to commit land grabbing and take over the lands of the poor.

“Instead of guns, defence corridors are being built in the state and BJP has done the work of building cow shelters instead of butcher shops,”

Home Minister slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP), “There was a problem of electricity during the rule of SP. The electricity used to be there completely during Ramzan, but not during Janmashtami. After the BJP came to power, CM Yogi brought electricity to the state.” He said.

Moreover, he attacked Congress by claiming it was Anti-Pichda Party, “Congress has done the work of giving backward class reservations to Muslims without any constitutional provision. They gave 4 and 5 per cent reservations to Muslims in Karnataka and Hyderabad. They gave reservations based on religion, which is against the law.”

He further added, “The Congress party tries to scare us, they say Pakistan has atom bomb, don’t talk about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).I have come to tell you, Rahul Baba, we are from BJP, we are not scared of atom bombs, PoK belongs to India, it belongs to India; and we will take it.”

Amit Shah held a rally in Ballia in support of BJP candidate Neeraj Shankar, who is up against Sanatan Pandey from the Samajwadi Party. The Ballia seat is among the thirteen seats that will go on polling on June 1 in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 57 seats will go on the ballot in the seventh phase of the election across eight states and UT.







