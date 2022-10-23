Sunday, October 23, 2022
UP Shocker 10 year old Tied To Pole Beaten Chilli Stuffed In Mouth Video Goes Viral

Azamgarh: A video of a 10-year-old child tied to a pole and beaten up on suspicion of theft has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, four men tied the hands and feet of the boy to a pole and thrashed him for three hours. Such is the gravity of this case that when the kid pleaded for water, the accused put chili in his mouth.Also Read – Teenage Girl Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her For Chatting On Phone

Watch the video here: Viewer discretion is advised

The incident took place in Hadisa village of Bardah area of ​​Azamgarh where the child was accused of stealing a mobile phone. His father lodged a complaint with the police, following which an FIR was registered under Section 307 and three accused were arrested by the police. Also Read – Babar Azam’s Witty Reply On Rain Affecting Ind-Pak T20 WC Match Goes Viral | WATCH

The family was at home while the child was being beaten up in the village. Ramkesh, a resident of the Hadisa village of the Bardah area has submitted a police complaint. It states that 4 days ago, Ram Asare Ram, Sanjay Ram, Surendra Ram, and Vijay Ram of the village accused their child of mobile theft.

According to the father, the accused had first come to their home searching for his son. When the child was being beaten up, no one from the village came to his house to tell the family. The boy’s family learnt about it much later and rescued him.





Source link

