Saturday, November 12, 2022
National

UP Yoddhas Lead Telugu Titans 21-15 at Half-Time

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas Lead Telugu Titans 21-15 at Half-Time. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, Gujarat, Titans, UP, Jaipur, Delhi in Action on Saturday TRIPLE PANGA. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL: On Saturday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

BEN vs GUJ, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in eight matches. Both teams have won three matches apiece while two matches ended in ties.

TEL vs UP, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other 11 times. Out of which, Telugu Titans have won twice, while U.P. Yoddhas have won seven times. Two matches finished in ties.

JAI vs DEL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. have squared off in 19 matches. Out of which, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 matches, whereas Dabang Delhi K.C. have won seven games. Two matches ended in ties.




  • 9:49 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: UP Yoddhas beat Telugu Titans 41-30. UP 41-30 TEL



  • 8:55 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: UP Yoddhas Lead Telugu Titans 21-15 at the break. UP 21-15 TEL



  • 8:45 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: UP Yoddhas lead Telugu Titans 17-11. UP 17-11 TEL



  • 8:38 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: The match is locked at 3-3. As we speak Telugu lead 4-3. TEL 4-3 UP



  • 8:31 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 to break into the Top 6. Next up:- Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas.



  • 8:13 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors have taken a big lead in the game! The 2019 champions lead 31-21. BEN 31-21 GUJ



  • 8:06 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors dominating in the second-half. BEN Lead 23-19. BEN 23-19 GUJ



  • 7:55 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Gujarat Titans lead 15-14 at the break. HT: GUJ 15-14



  • 7:45 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors with a slender lead in the game. They lead 10-9. BEN 10-9 GUJ



  • 7:40 PM IST


    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: The score is currently locked at 6-6. As we speak Bengal lead 7-6. BEN 7-6 GUJ







Published Date: November 12, 2022 8:57 PM IST



Updated Date: November 12, 2022 9:50 PM IST





