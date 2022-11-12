UP Yoddhas Lead Telugu Titans 21-15 at Half-Time

live

LIVE | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL: On Saturday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

BEN vs GUJ, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in eight matches. Both teams have won three matches apiece while two matches ended in ties.

TEL vs UP, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other 11 times. Out of which, Telugu Titans have won twice, while U.P. Yoddhas have won seven times. Two matches finished in ties.

JAI vs DEL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. have squared off in 19 matches. Out of which, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 matches, whereas Dabang Delhi K.C. have won seven games. Two matches ended in ties.













