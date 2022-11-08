Upcoming Smartphones in November 2022: Xiaomi, Realme and Many More In Line

In month of November there are quite a few smartphones launching. Realme, Redmi, Motorola and many more are launching there phones in November.

Upcoming Smartphone in November 2022: The month of November will see quite a lot of new smartphone launches. This month will see the next Redmi Note series, the next Realme number series, and more.

Xiaomi 12T Series: This flagship series from Xiaomi is expected to launch in India around the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2022 in November. The Xiaomi 12T smartphone comes with MediaTek 8100 chipset.

Realme 10 Series: Realme has already announced that the Realme 10 Series will launch in India in November. Reports claim that the Realme 10 Series will also have 2 smartphones which can be Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+.

iQOO Neo 7: The iqoo Neo 7 will launch in India in November. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

OnePlus Nord 3: OnePlus might also launch a new smartphone in its Nord number series in November 2022. OnePlus Nord 3 might be powered by MediaTek 8100 chipset and support 150W fast charging support.

Motorola Moto X40: Motorola Moto X40 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The Moto X40 will have a 60MP selfie lens and a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP main camera.

Written By: Keshav Mishra



