Upgrade your kitchen with TTK Prestige’s Annual ‘ANYTHING FOR ANYTHING’ Exchange Offer

Prestige, the most trusted and leading kitchen appliance brand, is back with its much-awaited “ANYTHING FOR ANYTHING” Exchange Offer. Customers can bring their old kitchenware or kitchen appliances and exchange them to avail this attractive exchange offer, ranging from a 24 percent to 65 percent discount on MRP for various Prestige products. Unlike any other campaign, the Anything for Anything Exchange campaign allows consumers to exchange an old kitchen appliance from any brand and any condition with the latest innovative products from Prestige. The offer started on April 16th and will continue until June 30th, 2024.

Prestige’s dedication to innovation is well-known. Each product is designed with advanced and modern technology offering home-cooks a clean, stress-free, and convenient cooking experience. With the ‘Anything for Anything’ Exchange offer, consumers will get a wonderful opportunity to upgrade their kitchen with Prestige’s latest innovations.

A significant discount is being offered by Prestige across all their product categories. This includes the Flip-On Svachh Pressure Cookers with innovative lid-lock mechanism, Triply outer lid and inner lid range pressure cookers with spillage control lid design and, along with additional safety features like VPI, SSD, etc. Also, the offer is on the revolutionary Svachh range of Gas Stoves with their unique easy-to-clean design and liftable burner features.

Durable non-stick cookware is another key consideration for consumers when selecting their kitchen essentials. The brand is including their newly launched Ceramic coated cookware with durable ceramic non-stick coating to promote less oil usage. Triply cookware range with durable three layered body that promotes even heat distribution. This includes Kadai with a glass lid, Dosa Tawa, Fry pan.

The brand’s desirable range of unique Induction Cooktops with Indian Menu options, along with an automatic Pressure Cooker whistle counter and their All-in-One Endura Mixer Grinders, covering 14 different functionalities, are also included in the Anything for Anything offer. The unique and convenient innovative features of the products in both these categories make them the preferred choice for every consumer. Additionally, Prestige’s India’s First innovative Safe-Sense Chimneys, equipped with gas-leak and smoke detection technology, are also available at an unbeatable price.

Mr. Anil Gurnani, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, TTK Prestige Ltd. “At Prestige, we are committed to offer a solution-oriented approach with unique products and innovations tailored to meet our customer needs. Whether it’s durable cookware, mess-free appliances, or cutting-edge technology-driven products, we encourage the homemakers to upgrade their kitchen experience. Our customers have been loyal to the brand and through this offer, we want to give them the best products at attractive deals to celebrate the relationship we have built with them.”

Prestige is one of India’s most dependable and well brand thanks to its selection of feature-rich, robust, high-performance, and reasonably priced products and its prompt and responsive after-sales service. Every item produced by Prestige is made thoughtfully with great care, is durable, affordable, and exquisitely designed.

About TTK Prestige (www.shop.ttk prestige.com): TTK Prestige Limited is a part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes, a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017. For more details about the TTK Prestige Induction Cooktop and other innovative offerings from TTK Prestige, please visit (www.shop.ttkprestige.com).