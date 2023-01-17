Home

Business

Upload Driving License, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card on Digilocker Easily: Step-by-step Guide Here

In DigiLocker, the documents are saved in a secure and cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification.

After you upload the documents on DigiLocker, you can access them anytime anywhere from mobile devices.

New Delhi: In this digital era, you don’t need to carry any physical copy like driving license, registration certificate, Aadhaar, educational and other certificates as the soft copy of these documents uploaded on DigiLocker holds the same value. As per the IT Act, 2000 and the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the digital versions of the document saved on DigiLocker can be used by vehicle owners as valid proof.

In DigiLocker, the documents are saved in a secure and cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification. After you upload the documents on DigiLocker, you can access them anytime anywhere from mobile devices. In fact, now Indian Railways even accepts digital Aadhaar and driving license from digilocker as a valid ID proof. As pet the updates from digilocker.gov.in, more than 30 crore educational certificates are available on it.

How to upload documents on DigiLocker:

Go to digilocker official website- digilocker.gov.in and register yourself.

Sign up with your mobile number and other required details or the verification process.

Then sync your Aadhaar number with it

Click on the upload icon and select the document you want to upload from your system.

Click ‘select doc type’ and choose the document and click ‘save’ option. It is to be noted that only jpeg, png and pdf format files can be uploaded.

Here you even have an option to edit the name of an uploaded file. For this click on the edit icon which is next to the filename.

List of documents that can be uploaded on Digilocker:

Digital Aadhaar card number issued by UIDAI

Driving License (DL)

Vehicle registration certificates (RC).

PAN card

CBSE certificates



