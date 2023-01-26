National

UPMSP Releases Exam Tips For Class 10, 12 Students At upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP board exam date sheet 2023: Students can check and download the list of instructions by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP Releases Exam Tips For Class 10, 12 Students At upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP board exam date sheet 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released examination tips for candidates who will be appearing for class 10th and 12th board exams. Students can check and download the list of instructions by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP UP board exam date sheet 2023: Check Instructions for Class 10 students

There are general tips for class 10 students such as making a timetable, getting their doubts answered by teachers, solving model papers, making sure they number their answers correctly, and more. The question paper will be divided into two parts: multiple-choice questions and descriptive-type questions. For multiple-choice questions, students will be given an OMR sheet. Class 10 consists of five subjects: Hindi, Social Sciences, Science, Mathematics, and English.

UPMSP UP board exam date sheet 2023: Check Instructions for Class 12 students

For class 12th, there are five subjects — English, Mathematics, Hindi, Chemistry, and Biology. General instructions such as making a timetable, and noting down important points are some of the tips given by UPMSP.

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: How to Download Exam Tips?

  • Visit the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the exam tips link.
  • You will be directed to a new webpage.
  • Depending on your class, and subject, click on the desired link.
  • A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
  • Go through the instructions, examination tips, and other details.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPMSP UP board Exam Subject-Wise UPMSP 10th 12th Model Papers

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Model papers for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Eligible students can check and download the subject-wise UP Board model paper from the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:36 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 8:54 PM IST





