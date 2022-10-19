UPPSC PCS Final Result 2021 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2021 Link at uppsc.up.nic.in: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 today, October 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.Also Read – DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Register For 632 Librarian, Other Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in. Salary Here

Atul Singh of Pratapgrah has topped the recruitment exam while Saumya Mishra bagged the second position for the post of Deputy Collector. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided with the steps and a direct link to check your result. “The result of the female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and judgment of Hon?ble High Court in special appeal no. D475 of 2019,” reads the official notification. Also Read – Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Read Details Here

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPPSC PCS Final Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “1 – LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM 2021.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Download UPPSC PCS Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

A total of 52 people have qualified for the Deputy Collector posts. Moreover, only three candidates have qualified for the Asstt. Regional Transport Officer. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Also Read – Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Here’s How to Check at sebaonline.org