UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Declaredat upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 at upsc.gov.in: Candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022
UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Soon.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main Examination, 2022. Candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. To recall the Commission will start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2022, from early next year.

“Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,”reads the official notification.

UPSC will publish the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. All those candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains examination will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview. As per the official notification, the UPSC CSE Main 2022 written examination was held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPSC CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2022 RESULT?

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Written Result – Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”
  • A new webpage will open on the screen.
  • Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: All you Need to Know

  • Conducting body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
  • UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in
  • UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2022: September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022
  • UPSC CSE Mains result date 2022: Announced
  • UPSC IAS result 2022 declaration mode: PDF format
  • The total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2022: To be announced soon
  • UPSC CSE 2022 mains result download link: https://www.upsc.gov.in/WR-CSM-2022-061222-ENG.pdf

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 9:00 PM IST



Updated Date: December 6, 2022 9:05 PM IST





