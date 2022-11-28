UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Soon; Know How to Check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main exam 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appear

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main exam 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their respective results (once released) by visiting the official website — upsc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the Commission will start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2022, from early next year.

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period,” UPSC in an official notification said.

All the candidates who will qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit. As per the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no request shall be entertained in this respect.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPSC CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2022 RESULT ?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

