UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test E-Summon Letter Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Registered candidates can download the e-summon letter by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Summon letters for candidates planning to appear for the Civil Services Personality Test 2022. Registered candidates can download the e-summon letter by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The first phase of the Personality Test will be conducted between January 30 to March 10, 2023. On the basis of the result of the CSM Exam 2022, a total of 2529 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the P.T. for CSE 2022.

“However in the first phase (30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023) the P.T. has been scheduled for only 1026 candidates. The e-Summon Letters of these 1026 candidates, have been uploaded on the Commission’s website. Same may be downloaded from the “Interview (Tab)” appearing in the website,” UPSC in an official notification said.

UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test: Step-by-Step Guide to Download e- summon Letter Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link on “Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the ‘click here’ option beside Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 section.

Enter the login credentials such as your seven-digit roll number and date of birth.

Your UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test e-summon letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates appearing for P.T. are advised to bring all original documents at the time of P.T. The e-Summon Letters for remaining candidates will be uploaded in February 2023.

The interview round will be conducted from January 30, 2023, to March 10, 2023. The interview will be held in two shifts: morning shift at 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).



