UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration From February 1; Check Exam Dates, Official Website Here

Interested candidates can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 on February 01, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is till February 21, 2023. The exam dates, however, are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 on May 28, 2023. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be conducted on September 15, 2023.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: Check Important Dates

Date of Notification: February 01, 2023

Last Date for receipt of Applications: February 21, 2023

Date of commencement of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY)

Duration of Exam: 1 DAY

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Dates of commencement of Exam: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Duration of Exam: 5 DAYS

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Check Step-By-Step Guide to Fill Registration Form

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to fill out the UPSC CSE 2023 application form in online mode only.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC CSE 2023 Exam Pattern

The UPSC CSE exam is conducted in three stages – prelims, mains, and personality tests. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.



