UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 Time Table Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the timetable for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023. According to the date sheet, the Engineering Service Preliminary Examination will be held in two shifts. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the schedule on the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023: HERE ARE SOME OF THE KEY DETAILS

The examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023 in two shifts.

The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for General Studies And Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I) (Objective).

The second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper) (Paper-II) (Objective).

The shift I will be for 2 hours duration and shift 2 will be for 3 hours duration.

The Commission has also released the Code numbers for various disciplines- Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Elec & Telecom Engineering.

UPSC ESE PRELIMS EXAM 2023 TIME TABLE: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

