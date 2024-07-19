UPSC Files FIR, Issues Show Cause Notice To Cancel Candidature of IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Friday issued a show cause notice (SCN) to probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for the cancellation of her candidature. The Commission has also filed an FIR with the police authorities and has initiated a series of actions against her.

While conducting a detailed and thorough investigation into the misdemeanour of probationary IAS officer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, the Commission reveals that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.