UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2023: Registration Begins on upsc gov.in

UPSC will be accepting the NDA applications 2023 in online mode only. Candidates will be required to register themselves first on the UPSC one-time registration portal and apply.

Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy, UPSC NDA Exam 2023 registration has commenced on December 21, 2022. Candidates who are eligible and want to apply for UPSC NDA 2023 can visit the official website–upsc gov.in and apply through the UPSC OTR. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for UPSC NDA Exam 2023 is January 10, 2023. Check the UPSC NDA dates here.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

UPSC NDA 1N 2023 exam will be held for recruiting against 395 vacancies.

UPSC NDA Exam 2023 would consist of two papers, Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT).

The Mathematics paper carries 300 marks while the GAT paper carries 600 marks

Candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class 12 can apply for Army Wing of the National Defence Academy.

While for Air Force, Navy, and Naval Academy of NDA, the qualification is Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

NDA 1 2023 age limit is 16.5 to 19.5 years. Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2004 and not later than 1st July, 2007 are eligible.



