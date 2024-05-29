Home

IAS Tina Dabi New Posting: UPSC Topper Returns From Maternity Leave, Know About Her New Role

UPSC CSE 2015 Topper IAS Tina Dabi, who was on maternity leave after giving birth to her son in September last year, has resumed her work responsibilities and has been posted as Commissioner EGS Rajasthan Jaipur.

IAS Tina Dabi Latest Posting

IAS Tina Dabi Post After Maternity Leave: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is a recruitment entrance test which is conducted in a total of three rounds – UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains and the Interview; lakhs of candidates sit for this entrance test and only a fee hundreds are able to clear it. Clearing this examination in itself is a huge feat let alone securing the first rank; while each year someone secures AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE but the popularity IAS Tina Dabi has, is definitely unmatched. IAS Tina Dabi, the UPSC CSE 2015 Topper is popular for both her personal and professional life and for the last few months, the UPSC Topper has been on her maternity leave since July, 2023. IAS Tina Dabi has now returned to her professional duties, after giving birth to her son last year. What is IAS Tina Dabi Latest Posting and what is her role about, read to know…

IAS Tina Dabi Gets New Posting After Maternity Leave

As mentioned earlier, IAS Tina Dabi has returned from her maternity leave and has rejoined work. The UPSC Topper, who was earlier posted as the District Collector of Jaisalmer, has now been posted as the Commissioner EGS Rajasthan Jaipur. The transfer order was issued on May 24, 2024 asking the IAS officer to immediately resume office; the order has been issued by the Joint Secretary of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government of Rajasthan.

Know All About IAS Tina Dabi New Role

IAS Tina Dabi, whose role has been transferred from the District Collector of Jaisalmer to the Commissioner of EGS (Employment Guarantee Scheme), is expected to resume office immediately. The administrative reshuffle will change the work of the IAS officer; while her specific role is not known, the under the EGS Scheme, the main aim of the programme is to provide work to labour for constructing approach roads to villages, internal roads and farmer roads, without the use of any machine work.

IAS Tina Dabi Personal Life

IAS Tina Dabi, who has returned from her maternity leave, has been in the news for both her professional and personal life. IAS Tina Dabi had first gotten married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who had secured AIR 2 in the UPSC CSE 2015, which is the same batch has hers but eventually, the two filed for divorce. IAS Tina Dabi then got married to IAS Pradeep Gawande who is three years elder to her and the two also have a son together.







