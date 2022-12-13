Urfi Javed Calls Herself ‘Shameless, Vulgar’ After Covering Her Body With ONLY Black Strips – Watch

Urfi Javed’s one of the boldest outfits of 2022 is here and you can’t miss the reactions. Watch the viral video.

Internet sensation and TV actress Urfi Javed dressing boldly and walking on the streets of Mumbai is not a new thing. Urfi has become a national topic as people all across social media discuss her for unusual fashion statements. This time, the Bigg Boss OTT fame surprised everyone with another BOLD outfit that doesn’t look like an outfit. Yes, that’s true! On Tuesday, Urfi Javed sent shockwaves to everyone (including trollers) with her avatar in black stripes. She wore nothing but just black strips made of fabric to cover her assets. While sharing the video on Instagram, Urfi captioned the post, calling her ‘vulgar’, ‘shameless’ and ‘pretty’. The caption is for the haters who filed the complaint against her.

After watching the video, strange reactions came from the netizens on the video post. Many have expressed displeasure over Urfi’s bold look. As always, she is the target of trolls. One of the users wrote, “Sab utar hi dete na🌝🥵🤤”. Another wrote in favor of Urfi, “Omg 😱 burnol out of stock for haters”. One asked Urfi what if your family is seeing you in this outfit. “apke relative dekhte honge to kya sochte honge 🤦🤦🤦🤦”, wrote a fan.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S ONE OF THE BOLDEST VIDEOS

Urfi Javed has made headlines for a complaint filed against her for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media. On Monday night, Urfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote a note sharing that she is ‘amazed’ at the complaint. She also questioned why some of them are after her life. She wrote, “I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder,” she wrote.



