Urfi Javed Copies Kylie Jenner in Hot Leopard-Print Bodysuit With Super Sexy Neckline And Knee-High Boots

Urfi Javed new look: Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her styling in quirky dresses. She now shared a glimpse of her new look in an animal-print bodysuit, the one that Kylie Jenner wore in a Cardi B video WAP.

On Tuesday morning, Urfi took to her Instagram stories and dropped a new clip. She could be seen flaunting her fierce walk while dressed in a leopard-print bodysuit that came with a plunging neckline and long sleeves to give the impression of a cape. She also wore a pair of matching knee-high boots like how Kylie wore with her dress.

Urfi has her own ways of doing something unusual with fashion. From her quirky styles to gravity-defying designs of outfits, the actor has mastered the art of wearing anything and everything with full confidence. In the latest clip, she is seen rocking that leopard-print bodysuit with glossy makeup, black heels, and a sleek high ponytail. Do you like this look?

Meanwhile, Urfi recently revealed in her Instagram stories that she got diagnosed with a condition called Laryngitis. The actor was on her way to Dubai when she fell sick and visited the doctor. She revealed that the doctor asked her to not speak much. Laryngitis is the inflammation of our voice box. This happens when our vocal cords get swollen due to viral, bacterial, or fungal infections. The condition can be easily treated medically.



