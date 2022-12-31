Urfi Javed Drops Bold Video Clip in See-Through Risque Outfit Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed recently shared a bold video clip of herself in a sizzling see-through risqué outfit. – Watch viral video

Urfi Javed Drops Bold Video Clip: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to shock netizens with her boldness. The actor known for her unique fashion statements is always game for pushing the envelope further. Urfi always treats her fans by posing in hot and risqué outfits, who admire her for her feisty attitude. Be it posing topless on walking on the street in minimal attire made of ropes, Urfi knows how to remain the paparazzi’s darling. On New Year’s Eve, Urfi posted a video reel of herself in yet again sizzling avatar. In her caption she took a jibe at fashion police and trolls criticizing her on grounds of morality.

Urfi wrote in her post, “The worst dress Most vulgar Most shameless Most unlikable Person of 2022 is …Uorfi 🙌⭐️THANKU for the cameo @akshitsukhija.” The actor took a sly dig at those netizens and celebs who have called her ‘vulgar’ and ‘shameless’. She has also been targeted with sexist remarks and accused of promoting obscenity. In the new viral reel, Urfi dons a bralette and matching mini skirt made of nails. In the almost see-through outfit, she once again bared all. Her tempting video got mixed reactions from netizens. While some lauded her boldness, others came up with harsh criticism.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

