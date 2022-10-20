Thursday, October 20, 2022
Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Recreating Bella Hadids Golden Lungs Look From Cannes 2021

Urfi Javed Gets Trolled by Netizens: Urfi Javed, known for her unique fashion statements once again treated her fans and followers with a bold and ravishing avatar. The actor is a darling of the paparazzi as she always poses in hot and sexy outfits at the airport, events or a random day out, Urfi always sizzles in her raunchy and revealing outfits. Despite internet trolling and criticism from fashion police, she never shies away from flaunting her hot bod. Urfi has always maintained that whatever she wishes to wear or say cannot be dictated by anybody else. She was slammed by Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna on her fashion choices but refuted back to them on social media. Their online war-of-words made it to the headlines and was widely discussed at gossip mills.Also Read – Urfi Javed Sizzles In Stunning New Video, Says ‘I Always Hope To Shine On’. We Can’t Agree More

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S INSTAGRAM VIDEO RECREATING BELLA HADID’S LOOK:

URFI JAVED’S BELLA HADID AVATAR GETS MIXED REACTIONS

Urfi recreated international supermodel Bella Hadid’s iconic golden lungs look from Cannes 2021. She donned a silver lung top paired up with monotone pants. She also matched Hadid’s hairstyle from Cannes 2021. As usual, the actor got mixed reactions from netizens. While fer fans lauded her bold and unique fashion avatar, a certain section of netizens called her look unrealistic. Urfi captioned her post as, “Smoking is injurious to health !📍 @recreate.spaces.” A fan commented, “Apki baat hi alg h baat mam🔥so impressive.” Another fan wrote, “Urfi ma’am 😍.” While a netizen criticized her look and wrote, “This is India not America Urfi.. stop with your ideas already.” A user also commented, “what is happening.. we are not here for it pls.” Also Read – Urfi Javed Says ‘Mujhe Nahana Pasand Nahi’ And Internet Has a Field Day – Watch Video

Urfi Javed appeared in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She also acted in daily soaps like Meri Druga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.

