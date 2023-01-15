Urfi Javed recently went topless again in barely-there outfit and her viral reel is breaking the internet.

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again in Barely-There Outfit, Hot Video

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again: Urfi Javed, who is making headlines due to her rift with BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh, continues to shock netizens with her bold videos and photos. The actor known for posting sensuous reels and hot pictures on Instagram has once again left netizens gasping for breath. Her latest sizzling video has gone viral and breaking the internet. While her fans are all hearts and going gaga over Urfi’s sexy reel, trolls have posted nasty comments on her clip. Urfi was earlier criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey who was miffed at her for sharing topless video during Laxmi Pujan. She also had verbal spat with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna, when they criticised her dressing sense. Urfi has always maintained that it’s her life and she wears whatever she feels like.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED BARES ALL

The actor captioned her post as, “🪶 🪶.” Urfi has bared all in the smoking hot video as she went topless. She covered herself with two furs. While she donned a high-slit sarong, flaunting her hot-toned legs. The sensual video has already set the internet ablaze as her fans are dropping heart and fire emojis. However, a section of netizens are also mocking the video for Urfi’s bold fashion statement. As usual, she is also being criticised for going semi-nude.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She has also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

