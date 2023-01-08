Urfi Javed Jokes Meeting Javed Akhtar at Airport: ‘Met My Grandfather…’ News

There have been a gazillion times when former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed was referred to as veteran poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. Possibly due to the usage of the word ‘Jave
There have been a gazillion times when former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed was referred to as veteran poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. Possibly due to the usage of the word ‘Javed’ in both. On Sunday morning, Urfi took to her Instagram to share her pictures with Javed Akhtar where she wrote, ‘met my grandfather with smiling emojis’. Urfi’s caption read, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn’t refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I’m in awe”.
Earlier, both Urfi and Javed Akhtar’s wife, actress Shabana Azmi, had confirmed that they are not related to each other. Urfi also wore a t-shirt some time back that had the words “Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter” mentioned in bold.
Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. On Saturday, Urfi broke her silence on her unique fashion choices and revealed she is allergic to clothes. Taking to Instagram, Urfi dropped a photo in which she is seen showing her legs filled with boils. “Anyone gets these allergies in winters?” she captioned the post.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 10:34 AM IST
