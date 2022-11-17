Urfi Javed Makes Stylish Entry in Small Sea Shells Bralette And Skirt, Watch Latest Promo

Urfi Javed made a dramatic and sizzling hot entry in a small sea shell bralette and mini skirt at Splitsvilla. Watch the viral promo here.

Actress Urfi Javed is an internet sensation who never misses a chance to flaunt her fashion choices. She has become a famous personality – all thanks to her creativity while designing clothes. Urfi has become the next big thing after being a part of Splitsvilla 14. A promo from the channel has been shared where Urfi’s entry was shown. She makes a dramatic and sizzling hot entry in a small sea shell bralette and mini skirt.

Urfi Javed, who will be seen as a guest in Splitsvilla 14, introduced herself by saying, “Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na… but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.”

Watch Urfi Javed’s entry in Splitsvilla 14:

Earlier, Sunny Leone praised Urfi Javed’s fashion taste and publicly announced that she is a fan of Urfi Javed. “Mai uski fan hu, woh bahut achi aur nice hai. She was a part of the show, and I applaud her quality of taking stands at the right time on the right topics. That moved me while I was hosting the show. I still remember her saying ‘main aisi hoon, accept me the way I am’ and that I can relate too. I like gutsy women like these! It was a message to all the spectators who judged her, who ogled at her. And of course, I can’t even speak about how humorous she is”, said Sunny.

Urfi Javed locked horns in the first episode with contestant Sakshi Dwivedi. When Sakshi commented on Urfi’s dressing sense, Urfi slammed her by saying, “I know you..you are Sakshi Dwivedi right. 1 million followers, 7000 likes, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go and look at your face).”

