Urfi Javed Once Again Shocks Internet With Her BOLD Fashion Statement Netizens Say Green Goblin in Spider Man Check Reactions

Urfi Javed once again shocked the internet with her bold fashion statement as she stepped out in her hot green outfit.

Urfi Javed Shocks Internet With Her BOLD Outfit: Urfi Javed has become symbolic of boldness in terms of out-of-the-box fashion statements. The actor once again shocked netizens by experimenting with her style in a new look recently. Urfi, who is otherwise known for posting her sensuous pictures and erotic reels, has now found a connection with Marvel fans. Her new avatar has amused die-hard Spiderman fans as they termed her hot look as ‘Green Goblin in Spider-Man’. As Urfi posed for the paps, she could be seen wearing a sexy transparent bodysuit with her hot two-piece lingerie underneath.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL REACTION OF NETIZENS ON URFI JAVED’S NEW BOLD LOOK:

Dear @KanoongoPriyank ji, This is a serious question If a woman (#UrfiJaved) is dressing up daily like this & visiting public places, what impact would it have on minor children witnessing such obscenity This is not Women Empowerment & people need to call out this rubbish pic.twitter.com/mGDPSGsJsO — Arnaz Hathiram (@ArnazHathiram) December 7, 2022

Urfi Javed has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a participant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

