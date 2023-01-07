Urfi Javed took to her Instagram to show how she got rashes and skin allergies on her body after she wore woollen clothes.

Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Likes Being Naked, Shares Pics of Skin Rashes And Allergies – Check Viral Post

Urfi Javed, who is popularly known for her quirky style of clothing, shares another interesting piece of news about herself. The actor took to her Instagram to show how she got rashes and skin allergies on her body after she wore woollen clothes.

Urfi first shared a closeup of her thighs, showing rashes and allergies on her skin. She said ”See, this is what happens when I wear woollen clothes, like full clothes. This is a serious f*** problem guys! (sic).” Then, Urfi asked her followers whether they face such a similar situation or not ”Anyone else get these allergies in winter (sic)?”

TAKE A LOOK AT URFI JAVED’S POST:

She also posted another video of herself discussing her allergy. “So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. That is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon (I am often naked). My body is allergic to clothes (sic),” she wrote. In another video, she moved her legs to show the boils and said, “The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woollen clothes, and this happened, I am allergic to clothes (sic).”

Urfi is often in news for her unusual outfits. Recently, BJP leader Chitra filed a police complaint against her for ‘indulging in ‘nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai’ and urged that she be ‘arrested’. Urfi responded to Chitra in her Instagram stories and wrote that she is ready to go to jail without a trial if politicians are ready to disclose their assets. Earlier in the day, Urfi addressed the recent police complaint made against her, she wore a black outfit and captioned her post as ”Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted (sic).”



