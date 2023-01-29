Home

Urfi Javed Sends Shockwaves in Hot Bold Bikini Avatar, Netizens Compare Her Outfit With Noodles – Watch

Urfi Javed Sends Shockwaves in Hot Bikini: Urfi Javed surely knows how to treat her fans with a perfect Sunday reel. The actor recently posted a hot video clip of herself in a sexy minimal bikini set. She teamed her look with matching spider-web themed ropes wrapped around her. Urfi’s bold and sexy avatar got hilarious response from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing over her sizzling avatar. Her fashion statements are always talk of the town as she has always been a darling of the paparazzi. The gossip mills are obsessed with Urfi’s sensuous style sense as she always makes it to the entertainment portals and tabloids. The actor’s verbal spat with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali are well known as they had criticised her fashion choices. Despite being attacked by trolls and naysayers, Urfi continues to live life on her own terms.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN WHITE BIKINI AVATAR

The actor captioned her post as, “When sparks fly around you ! 🧚🏻‍♀️” Urfi looks alluring and sensational in her smoking hot white bikini set. She brings the much-needed sex appeal in her raunchy viral clip that is breaking the internet. Her fans are going gaga over her glam quotient and sultriness in the tiny white bikini avatar. While some compared her new look with noodles, others dropped nasty comments on her post. A section of netizens also admired her boldness and dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

