Urfi Javed Sets The Internet Ablaze by Posting Topless Video AGAIN Watch Viral Clip

Urfi Javed Sets Posts Topless Video AGAIN: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to shock netizens when it comes to her social media game. The actor known for her bold fashion experiments always treats her fans and followers with her sizzling looks. Urfi once again set the internet ablaze by dropping her semi-nude topless video on her Instagram handle. The actor often gets ridiculed and trolled for her wardrobe and sensuous videos on the internet. She had previously been into war-of-words with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna as well. Urfi was also slammed by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey who was offended by her topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

Urfi has always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms. She has stated in her interviews that whatever she chooses to wear or say in public domain, nobody can dictate or lecture her about it. The actor shared her topless video and captioned her post as, “What’s written on the canvas ?” As the camera focuses on her bare back she can be seen painting on the wall. As the camera moces to the writing on wall Urfi turns her head backwards. The graffiti on the wall reads, “They Mad, They Still Nameless.” The actor as usual got mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised her bold persona, others slammed her video as well.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

