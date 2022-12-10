Urfi Javed Shocks Internet With Her Bold Outfit Made Out of Cycle Chains – Watch Viral Clip





Urfi Javed Viral Video: Urfi Javed, who never fails to experiment with her wardrobe choices, has once again made heads turn with her out-of-the-box look. She wore an outfit made out of a cycle chain in her latest video. Urfi Javed shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Cycle ki chain !! Even I could’ve never thought dress from this ! This wasn’t my idea tho , a friend just jokingly said isne toh cycle ki chain ki dress bana di – I was wait I never did that but may be I can ” Urfi Javed struck sexy poses in her latest viral video.

WATCH URFI JAVED LATEST VIRAL VIDEO

Urfi Javed’s video went viral in no time and netizens trolled her yet again. One of the users wrote, “Ye kya fashion designing h bs upr kuch b lapet ke aajao.” Another user wrote, “Mere cycle ki chain kaha gayi yrr mil nhi rahi hai.” One of them also wrote, ye bandi kisi bhi cheej ki dress bna sakti hai…”

Urfi Javed is renowned for her distinctive sense of style. She has explored all kinds of fashion quirks and proudly flaunted them, from dressing in an outfit made out of bandages and glasses to wrapping herself in electric wires. On the professional front, Urfi Javed featured in the music video -‘Haye Haye Ye Majboori. The song garnered immense love from her fans and followers.

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest video?









