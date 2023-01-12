- Home
Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens in Hot Transparent Lingerie And See-Through Skirt – Watch
Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens in Hot Transparent Lingerie: Urfi Javed recently shocked netizens once again as she was papped in a sizzling black transparent outfit. The actor never misses an opportunity to showcase her experimental fashion statements. Urfi is often criticised for her bold dressing sense by fashion police and netizens. She has also been trolled for her revealing attire. However, the actor has always maintained that she chooses to wear whatever she feels like. Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali had also slammed her on social media earlier. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey also got enraged over Urfi’s topless video during Laxmi pujan. As the actor is once again on her bindaas spree, her viral video is breaking the internet.
Urfi was seen donning a sexy long black transparent skirt and a hot see-through lingerie underneath. The actor looked smoking hot in the video reel shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Urfi has earlier also posed in barely-there outfits that have created sensation. The actor’s sizzling video received mixed reactions as usual. Apart from heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis, some trolls also came up with nasty remarks.
Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 2:10 PM IST
