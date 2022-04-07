Urjja – the grand daughter of legendary music composer Nachiketa Ghosh is the ‘new kid on the block’ in the entertainment industry

The great composer and music director Nachiketa Ghosh ruled the Bengali film and basic music from mid ’50s to mid ’70s. He passed out as a doctor, did not practice for a single day and jumped into the music world and created history.

His grand-daughter, Urjja is following his footsteps. Since childhood, she dreamt of becoming an actor. Her parents and his maternal uncle Suparna Kanti Ghosh, a renowned composer by his own right, always wanted that Urjja could only venture into films and commercials after getting a Masters’ degree. Urjja, also known as Megha, is a brilliant student scoring not less than 97 percent in all her academic career, from ICSE, ISC (G D Birla), BBA (St Xaviers’, Kolkata) to MBA (IMT, Ghaziabad). During her school days, she was known for her extra curriculum activities.

Urjja is an accomplished painter, learnt classical vocal from her mother, Srabani, a singer and daughter of Nachiketa Ghosh, and later from Pandit Omkar Dadarkar, mastered Odissi from Smt Sudha Dutta, daughter of Girija Devi and has performed in almost all the big halls of Kolkata. She has passed out with merit from Trinity Guildhall College, London, in piano playing and theory of music. While continuing to secure high marks in academics, Urjja learnt swimming, driving and hip-hop also. She clearly had it in her mind that she needs to master as many things as possible in order to show her acting skills. Besides, Bengali, English and Hindi, she also started learning Telegu. She got admitted to KFTI by her father, and got a diploma as a child artist. Went to onnyo theatre, for a 6-month theatre workshop by the veteran Bibhas Chakraborty.



Presently Urjja has completed four short films, few music videos, several modelling assignments and has also done a score of anchoring with big banners. She is auditioning for films in Mumbai and Hyderabad and hoping to get featured in the big banner films next year.

Despite being from a musical family, she chose acting over music as a career, because she always dreamt of becoming an actress although she loves singing.

Urjja is trying to get a good break in Kolkata, Mumbai and Hydrabad. She has got some offers for television serials but she prefers movies. Extremely smart, polite, intelligent and very professional Urjja, has everything that is needed to keep her going in the glamour industry. She took her name off from the list of campus selection (she was the youngest in her batch at IMT but was 4th in the list of 200 plus) only to return home and start her journey as an actor. During 2020, when the world came to a stand still due to the pandemic, she enriched herself by watching movies and OTT series and yet took off time to get an online diploma in Disruptive Strategy from Harvard Business School.

‘Urjja’ is a Sanskrit word, which means Energy and she is doing full justice to the meaning of her name. Currently, she is hopping between Kolkata – Hyderabad – Mumbai, in between shooting for a mega docu-series on her grandfather Nachiketa Ghosh. She is extremely excited about this project and she is also a part of the directorial team and will be anchoring all the episodes of this gala event. Best wishes to Urjja from our desk for a great career ahead in the entertainment industry.