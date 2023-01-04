Urvashi Rautela Mother Gets Trolled For Posting About Rishabh Pant: Daamad Ji…

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela posted about Rishabh Pant after his accident. Many social media users commented ‘daamad ji likhna bhul gai aap…’. Check the post here.

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Gets Trolled For Posting About Rishabh Pant ‘Daamad Ji…’

Urvashi Rautela’s mom gets trolled: Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela made a special post for Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident. She posted the cricketer’s photo on Instagram, requesting everyone to bless him for his speedy recovery. The post came after Urvashi made a cryptic tweet, praying for his better health right after the accident took place.

Rishabh Pant, who is a popular cricketer, met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday. He was rushed to the hospital while his luxury car went to flames seconds after he was taken out of it. He is currently being treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

URVASHI RAUTELA’S MOTHER POSTS ABOUT RISHABH PANT

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi’s mom shared a picture of Pant and wrote, “Social media ki afavah ek taraf (halo on head emoji) aur aap ka svasth ho ke antarrashtriya star par Uttarakand ka naam roshan karna doosri taraf, siddhilibaba aap par vishesh kripya kare (folded hands emoji), aap sab hi log bhi prathna kare (sic).”

Now, while this was a positive gesture on social media, many Instagram users trolled her for doing the same. Several social media users commented on Urvashi’s mom’s post. One user wrote, “Daamad ji likhna bhul gayi aap (sic).” Another user said, “Original I’d se aao Urvashi (sic).”

Urvashi and Rishabh are rumoured to have dated in the past. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship in the media. There’s always some banter going on between them and the fans never miss connecting the dots.

We wish Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery!



