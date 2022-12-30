Urvashi Rautela Shares Cryptic Post As Rishabh Pant Meets With Accident Fans Say She Really Loves RP- Check Viral Post!
Urvashi Rautela, who has been linked up with Rishabh Pant, shared a cryptic post after the Indian cricketer met with a major car accident – Check viral post!
Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on the Delhi – Dehradun Highway and was later moved to the Max Hospital of Dehradun. Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic post amid her link-up rumours with the Indian cricketer and captioned it, “Praying 🤍🕊️.” The actor was dressed in an all-white ensemble with matching jewellery in an unseen photo. The picture has gone viral on social media and netizens wondered if the prayers were for Pant. What do you think?
URVASHI RAUTELA’S MYSTERIOUS INSTAGRAM POST
The picture garnered immediate attention and fans began to drop heart and eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Captions praying get well soon Rishabh.” Another user wrote, “Caption proves that she really loves RP.” One of the users also said, “The aim of the post is to get attention through RP accident.” Others showered her post with compliments.
There were several dating rumours about Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant when they arrived and left popular restaurants, events, and parties together in Mumbai in 2018. The batsman-wicketkeeper, however, slammed all the rumours and announced his relationship with Isha Negi.
Watch this space for more updates on Urvashi Rautela!
Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:05 PM IST
