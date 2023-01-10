Urvashi Rautela’s Mom Deletes Post For Rishabh Pant After Being Heavily Trolled For ‘Publicity Stunt’

Read Time: 1 Minute, 59 Second





Urvashi Ruatela’s mom deletes Instagram post: Actor Urvashi Rautela’s mom Meera Rautela shared a picture of the hospital where cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted after his accident. The post on Instagram that went viral instantly featured a photo of the hospital and another still of Meera praying at a temple. The caption on the post read, “Every thing is all right don’t worry beta @urvashirautela (sic).”

Netizens took no time in calling out Urvashi and her mom for taking advantage of Rishabh’s accident and trying to gain publicity out of that. Earlier, Urvashi also shared a similar picture of the hospital, hinting that she paid a visit to the cricketer to check on his health. However, on Monday, after facing a lot of trolling, the actor’s mother deleted the post.

Many Instagram users took to the comment section of the post to ask why she couldn’t simply tell her daughter on a call what she wrote in the caption of the post. “WhatsApp ya call krke bh ye baat btaya ja sakta hai (sic),” wrote one user. Another one said, “We dont need public figures like these. we need to make sure they get so much publicity that they get tired of it!! (sic).”

Earlier, on December 31, Meera Rautela posted a picture of Rishabh on her Instagram timeline, wishing for his speedy recovery. The caption of her post read, “Social media की अफ़वाह एक तरफ़ और आप का स्वस्थ हो के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उत्तराखंड का नाम रोशन करना दूसरी तरफ़.. आप सभी लोग भी प्रार्थना करे #Godblessyou #RishabhPant (sic).”

On December 30, Rishabh Pant met with a tragic car accident in which his Mercedes-Benz caught fire and he was luckily dragged out by a truck driver on the road. The accident took place in Uttarakhand. The cricketer is currently being treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Speculations have been rife in the past regarding Urvashi and Rishabh dating each other. However, none of them ever talked about it officially.









