Collaboration will focus on conceptualizing tools that aim to improve patient experience and outcomes while helping to increase productivity for clinicians and hospitals

DALLAS

Jan. 23, 2026

GE HealthCare’s expertise in anesthesia technology, product development, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and global distribution*

USAP’s anesthesia quality management systems, data collection infrastructure, and daily caseload (which ranges from surgery centers to academic care, across the full spectrum of case types, sub-specialties, and clinical complexity)