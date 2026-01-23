Collaboration will focus on conceptualizing tools that aim to improve patient experience and outcomes while helping to increase productivity for clinicians and hospitalsDALLAS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) announced today that it will work with GE HealthCare to define, conceptualize and develop prototypes for next-generation, digital anesthesia solutions*. The collaboration seeks to support clinicians, improve patient care, and address the workforce challenges faced by clinicians and hospitals today. GE HealthCare is among the world leaders in anesthesia technology with products such as the CarestationTM family of anesthesia delivery systems. USAP is a physician-led single-specialty anesthesia practice serving patients at more than 700 hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in 10 states and the District of Columbia. “The profession of anesthesiology is marked by the relentless pursuit of improving patient outcomes and safety,” said Mo Azam, MD, Head of Innovation at USAP. “In recent years, growth in demand for anesthesia care has outpaced growth in the supply of anesthesia providers, leading to stressed clinicians, higher labor costs and, in some cases, limited anesthesia capacity—which ultimately results in less access to care for patients. Collaborations between clinicians and industry to develop new, digital tools is a key step towards addressing these challenges.” Advancement in technology, such as anesthesia solutions that can support expanded clinical surveillance, may help enable rapid decision making by clinicians, and help facilitate continuous attention. Tools powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence hold particular promise for augmenting clinicians and capacity, but need to be developed, trained, and validated hand-in-hand with expert clinicians who understand the realities at the point of care. This collaboration aims to holistically tackle these considerations by leveraging the combined expertise of GE HealthCare and USAP by bringing together:
- GE HealthCare’s expertise in anesthesia technology, product development, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and global distribution*
- USAP’s anesthesia quality management systems, data collection infrastructure, and daily caseload (which ranges from surgery centers to academic care, across the full spectrum of case types, sub-specialties, and clinical complexity)
Source link
Leave a Reply