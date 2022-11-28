US Opens Visa Appointment Slots For B1, B2 Applicants In THESE Cities. Details Inside

Good news for US B1 and B2 visa applicants as the country opens up slots in these countries.

US Visa, latest update: US visa application have never been easy to crack and with time, the hassle has only increased with as many as 200-300 long waiting periods. This comes as a good news for B1 and B2 visa applicants as the US embassy in India announced that it has waived some slots in this category on Monday.

“Looking for a B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment? Good news! We’ve opened a number of B1/B2 interview waiver appointments for the coming month in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Book now in time for holiday travel,” the US Embassy in India tweeted.

At present, the wait time for an appointment for B1/B2 interview waiver appointments is 233 days in Delhi, 297 in Mumbai and 171 days in Chennai, according to a report by Economics Times.

Those who are renewing any visa (including B1/B2 visas) within 48 months of expiration can opt for the interview waiver option.

In order to facilitate smoother granting of visa and to remedy the backlog, US has made more applicants eligible for interview waiver, sending drop box cases abroad for adjudication and getting temporary staffers.



