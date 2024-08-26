US Prez Biden Calls PM Modi, Discusses Various Issues, Including His Ukraine Visit

Home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 26 August 2024, received a telephone call from President of the USA Joe Biden.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The two leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.

The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on a number of regional and global issues.

While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability.

The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

