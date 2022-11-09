Wednesday, November 9, 2022
USA Asks India To 'MODIFY' Its Relation With Russia THIS WAY

It’s not only in the interest of Ukraine or of the region that India decreases its dependence on Russia over time, but it’s also in India’s own bilateral interest, given what we’ve seen from Russia, said the spokesperson.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, September 27, 2022. (SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)

India-USA relations: The messages we heard from Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Russia were not dissimilar in some ways from what we heard from PM Modi at the UN, when he made it very clear that this is not an era of war, said the US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price.

India reaffirms that it stands against this war, it wants to see diplomacy, dialogue, and an end to this war. It is important that the Russians hear that message from countries like India that have economic, diplomatic, social, and political might, added Price.

Russia isn’t a reliable source of energy and security assistance. It’s not only in the interest of Ukraine or of the region that India decreases its dependence on Russia over time, but it’s also in India’s own bilateral interest, given what we’ve seen from Russia, said the spokesperson.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 1:46 PM IST





