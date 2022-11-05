USA Will Respond Quickly To Future Nuclear Test By North Korea If Necessary Pentagon

A Pentagon spokesperson has said that the USA will respond quickly to a future nuclear test by the Asian country “if necessary”.

(FILES) In this file picture taken on April 25, 2022 and released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are displayed during a military parade to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. North Korea fired one intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range missiles on October 3, 2022, although the longer-range launch appeared to have failed, Seoul’s military said. (STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

Washington: Responding to the recent nuclear-capable missile tests by North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson has said that the USA will respond quickly to a future nuclear test by the Asian country “if necessary”.

Sabrina Singh, the deputy spokesperson for the defense department, made the remark as she highlighted the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test in the near future and the USA response, reported Yonhap news agency.

“We are in very close touch with our allies and partners in the region, and should there be such a test, we would be able to respond quickly if needed,” said Sabrina Singh.

Washington and Seoul had earlier said the North may have completed all preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test.

“So we remain concerned about the prospects of any nuclear test. We know that the North Koreans have made preparations for such a test,” the Pentagon spokesperson said in a daily press briefing.

“And this assessment, you know, remains consistent with what we have said from the beginning, but we certainly would remain concerned and which is why you heard the secretary and his ROK counterparts speak to this yesterday,” she added, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin noted in his meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Thursday that any nuclear attack by Pyongyang against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of the North Korean regime.

Pyongyang has fired more than 50 ballistic missiles this year, including more than a dozen since late September.



