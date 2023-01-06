Use WhatsApp On Proxy Servers During Internet Ban Follow These Simple Steps For Androids And iPhones News

WhatsApp, commonly used messenger service, will now be available to users even if the mobile internet services are banned or blocked the nearby areas. Lack of internet will no longer be a hindrance in making WhatsApp function.

Now use WhatsApp without internet. Here’s how.

WhatsApp On Proxy Server: WhatsApp, commonly used messenger service, will now be available to users even if the mobile internet services are banned or blocked the nearby areas. Lack of internet will no longer be a hindrance in making WhatsApp function. People will be able to use the Meta-owned platform by connecting through proxy servers, set up by volunteers and organisations.

While the feature is for users all over the world, it has been launched primarily for the people of Iran, where the Islamic Republic banned WhatsApp and Instagram as part of its measures to quell the anti-hijab protests that have been going on since September last year after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s ‘Morality Police.’

Will Cathcart, CEO, WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce the feature.

“Happy New Year! While many of us celebrated by texting our loved ones on WA, there are millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately. So today we’re making it easier for anyone to connect to WA using a proxy,” tweeted Cathcart on Thursday.

“The world has never been more connected yet there are still internet disruptions that threaten people’s access. We hope that making it easier to use a proxy will make it that much harder to violate people’s right to communicate privately,” he added.

HOW TO SET UP PROXY SERVERS?

For this, a servers with any of these ports – 80, 443 or 5222 – will be needed, along with a domain (or subdomain) pointing to the server’s IP address.

HOW TO CONNECT TO PROXY SERVERS?

The facility is available for iPhone, as well as Android. Click here for the step-by-step process.

If you have internet access, you can search through social media or search engines for trusted sources that have created a proxy.

CONNECT TO PROXY ON ANDROID PHONES

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

In the Chats tab, tap More options > Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Tap Set Proxy and enter the proxy address.

Tap Save.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. You can long press the blocked proxy address to delete it, then enter a new proxy address to try again.

CONNECT TO PROXY ON iPHONES

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Enter the proxy address and tap Save to connect.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. Try again using a different proxy address. It must be noted that the use of a third-party proxy will share your IP address with the proxy provider.



