Users Can Enjoy a Seamless Shopping Experience, with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Credit cards have become an indispensable tool for managing finances and enhancing purchasing power. Bajaj Markets presents shopping credit cards that let users shop without worrying about the cost. All that the users need to do is make the payments within the stipulated period to enjoy interest-free shopping. Shoppers can explore the features and benefits of credit cards and apply for a credit card online.

Shopping Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Here are some benefits of shopping credit cards available on Bajaj Markets:

SBI Card PRIME

Annual fee: Rs. 2,999 + GST

Joining fee: Rs. 2,999 + GST

Features:

Welcome vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 from Hush Puppies, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Yatra.com

Reward Points per Rs. 100 spent on groceries, dining, movies, and departmental stores

SimplyCLICK SBI Credit Card

Annual fee: Rs. 499 + GST

Joining fee: Rs. 499 + GST

Features:

Amazon gift card voucher worth Rs. 500 on payment of annual fees

10X Reward Points on all online spends with exclusive partners like Apollo 24×7, BookMyShow, Domino’s, Myntra, ClearTrip, Swiggy, Yatra.com

Axis Bank NEO Credit Card

Annual fee (1st year): Nil

Joining fee: Rs. 250 + GST

Features:

10% discount on movies, groceries, and online shopping

1 reward point for every Rs. 200 spent by user

Apart from shopping credit cards, there are several other categories of credit cards available, such as travel, fuel, and entertainment credit cards. One can apply as per their needs with minimal documentation and a quick approval process. Shoppers can explore more credit cards and other financial products on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.