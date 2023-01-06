Users Will Soon Be Able to Transfer Data From Android To Android Without Google Drive News

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new chat transfer feature that will allow its users to move chat history to a new android device.

The new feature is expected to be rolled out in future updates of the app.

WhatsApp New Feature Latest Update: Last year, WhatsApp introduced a slew of new features, and the platform is planning to bring some helpful and much-needed features in 2023. And one such reported feature WhatsApp is said to be working on is a new chat transfer feature. Last year, WhatsApp introduced a new feature to allow users to migrate their chat history from Android to iOS to iOS app. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new chat transfer feature that will allow its users to move chat history to a new android device. The new feature is expected to be rolled out in future updates of the app.

How would the new feature work?

At present, WhatsApp offers Android users to save chat history backups in Google drive. And when users switch to a new Android smartphone, they have to log into their Google account and then retrieve the chat backup to bring back all the chat history, images, videos and other data of their WhatsApp.

After the new feature is launched for everyone, WhatsApp users will be able to transfer their app data from one smartphone to another by going to WhatsApp Settings> Chats > Chat transfer to Android. In this way, the users will get a dedicated and hassle-free migrating option without defending on the Google Drive backup.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on some new features including a kept message feature. In this new feature, users will be able to temporarily save the disappearing messages so that everyone in the chat can see it.



