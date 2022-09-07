USMLE Awareness Drive in India by World Experts from Kaplan USA

LogIQuest, a division of Thinkcell Learning Solutions, and Kaplan Certified Education Provider is conducting a PAN India “USMLE Awareness Drive byExperts from Kaplan USA” from 11th September to 26th September 2022. This USMLE Awareness Drive will be conducted in New Delhi, Amristsar, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Chennai, Pondicherry, Hyderabad, Belgaum & Gangtok.

LogIQuestis engaged in providing world class preparatory solutions for USMLE and NBDE. LogIQuest is a result of ThinkCell’s association with Kaplan Medical, one of the largest test prep companies in the world. LogIQuest as an exclusive Kaplan Certified Education Provider for USMLE & NBDE programs across India offers USMLE (Step 1, Step 2 CK & Step 3) and NBDE (Part1 & Part 2).

Interested students can register FREE online visiting website www.logiquest.in or call 7219204804.

Session Speaker: Dr. Tenzin Jamyang is the Global Director and a Faculty for Kaplan Medical USA, for almost 16 years will be in India to address these seminars across India. Dr. Tenzin Jamyang’s Medical background is in the field of Burns and Plastic Surgery and has also worked in NYU Langone University. Dr Tenzin is an educator, a subject matter expert and a strategist on USMLE and the Medical Residency process in the United States. He travels worldwide and has mentored thousands of students from all over the world who successfully obtained residency in the United States.

Topics that would be covered in these Awareness Drive:

What is Residency in the USA

Key Difference between Indian PG V/s US Residency

ECFMG

ERAS

NRMP

Application Process

USMLE Exam Pattern

New Changes to the Exam and process

Official Statistics of previous years

Tips for CV Building & Successful Residency

How Kaplan – LogIQuest can help students prepare and get in the USA

Highlights:

1. LogIQuest – Kaplan Certified Education Provider is conducting a FREE PAN India “USMLE Awareness DrivebyExperts from Kaplan USA” from 11th September to 26th September 2022.

2. Students can register for these FREE online by visiting our website www.logiquest.in or call 7219204804.

3. Dr. Tenzin Jamyang, Global Director and a Faculty for Kaplan Medical USA. will address these Sessions.

4. LogIQuest as an exclusive Kaplan Certified Education Provider for USMLE & NBDE programs across India offers USMLE (Step 1, Step 2 CK & Step 3) and NBDE (Part1 & Part 2).

About USMLE

The United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) is a three-step examination for medical licensure in the United States and is sponsored by the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) and the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB).

The USMLE assesses a physician’s ability to apply knowledge, concepts, and principles, and to demonstrate fundamental patient-centered skills, that are important in health and disease and that constitute the basis of safe and effective patient care. Each of the three Steps of the USMLE complements the others; no Step can stand alone in the assessment of readiness for medical licensure.

About Kaplan Test Prep International

Kaplan Test Prep is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Kaplan Test Prep International is a unit of Kaplan Test Prep. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry with a comprehensive menu of online offerings as well as a complete array of print books and digital products. Kaplan offers preparation for more than 90 standardized tests, including entrance exams for secondary school, college and graduate school, as well as professional licensing exams for attorneys, physicians & nurses.

About Thinkcell

ThinkCell (formerly Gateforum Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.) has 2 lines of business – Gateforum, and LogIQuest. Gateforum, established in 2005 by IIT and IIM alumni is a known brand in the field of GATE test prep with about 3,50,000 trained students since inception. The other division Logiquest LogIQuest as an exclusive Kaplan Certified Education Provider for USMLE & NBDE programs across India offers USMLE (Step 1, Step 2 CK & Step 3) and NBDE (Part1 & Part 2).

For more details log in to www.logiquest.in or call at 7219204804.