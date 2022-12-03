Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNationalUttar Pradesh Govt Announces New Rule On Jobs Based On 'Compassionate Ground'....
National

Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces New Rule On Jobs Based On ‘Compassionate Ground’. Check Details Here

admin
By admin
0
55


The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has announced new rule for jobs on ‘compassionate ground’.

Uttar Pradesh govt jobs, UP govt jobs, Uttar Pradesh govt school jobs, Uttar Pradesh govt job compassionate ground
Uttar Pradesh: The dependent grandchildren of teachers and non-teaching staff of government schools in the state will get job on the basis of ‘compassionae ground’. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has announced new rule for jobs on ‘compassionate ground’. The dependent grandchildren of teachers and non-teaching staff of government schools in the state will get job on the basis of ‘compassionae ground’.

This means any employee of 4,512 government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh dies in harness then the grandchildren will get the job in that school, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Till now, only window/windower, son, unmarried daughter or widowed daughter of the deceased were considered as dependent for government jobs.

“The state government has implemented the new system by amending the Secondary Education Act, 1921,” a senior state secondary education department official was quoted as saying in the report.

As per the amended guidelines, if the “wife or husband, son or adopted son, daughters, widowed daughter-in-law, dependent unmarried brother, unmarried sister, or widowed mother, any of these are non-existent of deceased, in that case, dependent grandson or unmarried granddaughter will get an appointment”.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 8:28 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Rohit Sharma Likely to Open With Shikhar Dhawan
Next article
Madras HC Bans Mobile Phones In Temples Across Tamil Nadu To Maintain ‘Purity, Religious Sanctity’
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
55
Previous article
Rohit Sharma Likely to Open With Shikhar Dhawan
Next article
Madras HC Bans Mobile Phones In Temples Across Tamil Nadu To Maintain ‘Purity, Religious Sanctity’
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677