Uttar Pradesh Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance of its Employees to 38 Per Cent From July 1

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Monday that the dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners will be increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1 this year. “#UPCM @myogiadityanath Keeping in view the larger interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners, it has been decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 percent to 38 percent with effect from 01.07.2022,” tweeted Chief Minister’s office from its Twitter handle.Also Read – Viral: Huge Python Crawls Inside School Bus In UP, Rescued By Forest Officials | Watch Video

DEARNESS ALLOWANCE INCREASED TO 38 PER CENT FROM 34 PER CENT

Congratulating everyone, CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter, “The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the rate of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief from 34% to 38% for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners with effect from July 01, 2022. At the same time, it has been decided to give ₹ 6,908 bonus to each employee for the financial year 2021-22. Hearty congratulations to all of you!,”

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों/पारिवारिक पेंशनरों के महंगाई भत्ते व महंगाई राहत की दर 34% को 01 जुलाई, 2022 से बढ़ाकर 38% कर दिया है। वहीं, वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 हेतु प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को ₹6,908 बोनस देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2022

Bonus to Each Employee for Financial Year 2021-22

The UP Government has decided to give a Rs 6,908 bonus to each employee for the financial year 2021-22. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand government has also raised the Dearness Allowance of its employees by four per cent. This was done in alignment with the hike in DA of central government employees. As the Central government announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for its employees, the same day, the Rajasthan government also approved a four per cent increase in the dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners.

(With Inputs From PTI)