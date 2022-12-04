Uttar Pradesh Horror 9-Year-Old Girl Mutilitated, Left To Die In Wheatfield

A nine-year-old girl, Class 3 student, died after she was brutalised and mutilitated in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly found bleeding and left to die in a wheatfield in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit after she was brutalised and mutiliated in another horrific incident. The incident took place under the Amaria police station limits in Pilibhit on Saturday.

The victim, a Class 3 student, was found with her “abdomen cut open and visceral organs scattered all around” the area, police said, according to a report by Times of India.

The girl’s father Anis Ahmad said his daughter had gone with her uncle to attend a religious function in a nearby village on Friday night. She went missing under mysterious circumstances that night. Her family kept on searching for her but only managed to find her bleeding at the wheatfield at 6 am on Saturday. Anis Ahmad said he found his daughter breathing at the same and had immediately called an ambulance. However, she later succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.

“I immediately called for an ambulance as she was still breathing. On the way to the hospital, she tried to disclose the name of her attacker but before she could do so, she succumbed to her injuries,” Ahmad qas quoted as saying in the report.

Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection to the incident. A local villager, Shaqil Vaistava, has been named accused in the case. Vaistava has now been taken into custody.

According to police, rape has now been ruled out as per the autopsy report.

“A blood stained knife was recovered from a field located at a distance of 500 about 500 metres from the murder spot. The forensic team has collected all the necessary evidence. The accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder). Based on the autopsy report, we have ruled out rape as of now,” SP Prabhu said.



