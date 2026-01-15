Owing to the upcoming holy festivals like Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya, schools in Prayagraj have been asked to remain closed till January 20. This holiday will apply to all schools from Class 1 to Class 12. It is important to note that Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya are the festivals when lakhs of devotees take the holy dip at the Sangam. The entire district becomes heavily congested during this period, with roads often jammed and traffic sometimes brought to a halt. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the administration has decided to keep all the schools closed during this time. This decision has been taken on the orders of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. As per his instructions, District School Inspector P. N. Singh has issued the official order. The order clearly states that all government schools, aided schools, and private schools in Prayagraj district will remain completely closed during this period. This rule will be strictly enforced. No school will be permitted to open during this time. Schools will reopen from January 21. This decision will be applicable to all schools, including students, teachers, and the entire city.